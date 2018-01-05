Officials Urge Pet Owners to Keep Animals Inside

DOVER, Del. -- The Delaware Division of Public Health's Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) is urging pet owners to keep their pets indoors during these dangerously cold temperatures.

According to OAW, all dogs are required to be inside when the National Weather Service issues a hazardous weather warning. While that has been lifted since Wednesday night's storm, OAW says they strongly encourage people to bring all pets indoor because of dangerously low temperatures this weekend.

“If you’re cold, they’re cold,” said OAW Acting Director Christina Motoyoshi in a statement. “Like people, dogs and cats are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside when the temperatures get this low.”

OAW also clarifies some instances in which dogs can be kept outside. They say dogs that are acclimated to the state's outdoor temperatures can be kept outside, but the owner must provide clean, moisture-resistant bedding, and additional bedding when the temperature is below 35-degrees Fahrenheit. Short-haired dogs and other breeds not acclimated to Delaware's climate should not be kept outside unless determined by a practicing veterinarian. The OAW suggest straw bedding and a warm house with a flap to help the dog keep its body heat and remain dry in snowy or rainy conditions.

The office says they've been responding to an increasing number of calls during the recent cold weather. They ask anyone who sees a pet left outdoors in cold weather without the right shelter or protection to call Delaware Animal Services Hotline at 302-255-4646; but, to limit their reports to cases in which they physically witnessed improper treatment or care of an animal.