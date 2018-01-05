Good Samaritans Spend Friday Night Helping Those Stuck in Snow

FRUITLAND, Md.- Officials are cautioning drivers who don't have four-wheel drive not to venture on secondary roads following the blizzard this week.

Neighborhoods are often the last to get plowed after snow events and those like Jordan Marshall experienced getting stuck first-hand on Thursday night.

"I got stuck last night and like 80 some people passed me and not even a single word," Marshall said.

He says the lack of help was something he remembered.

"I mean it sucked, just sitting there in a 4 foot snow drift and however many people just driving by you and just looking, not even stop to see if you're alright," Marshall said.

That's the exact reason why Marshall and his friend decided to offer help to those in need on Friday night. Marshall said they were bored and figured they would pay it forward.

"Some people could be having bad days and just to put a smile on their face and help them out, you know, that's all I need," Marshall said.

Darcy Payton got stuck twice on her way to work Friday morning and on her way home she found her tires couldn't make it through her neighborhood in Fruitland. That's when Marshall came up and offered her help.

"It's really nice that just random strangers came to help me. Cause I didn't know what I was going to do," Payton said.

She says she wouldn't have been out on the roads unless she had to work, but now that the work week is over she's planning to stay inside.

Marshall and his friend continued to help others throughout the night, even reporting abandoned vehicles to the police. A phone call that sparked plows and tow trucks to tend to the unpaved neighborhood streets in Fruitland.

If you're stuck in the snow, local police departments are responding to those calls for assistance.