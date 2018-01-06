Salisbury Kmart Closing This Spring

SALISBURY, Md. - It's official, Salisbury is months away from losing another department store.

Sears Holdings announced Thursday that the Kmart at Business Route 50 and Tilghman Road will be among the 64 sites it is closing this spring.

According to a press release by the company, it is also shutting down 39 Sears stores, but the Salisbury location is not one of them.

The stores targeted for closure are unprofitable and are set to be shuttered between early March and early April.

Something Cody Bradley agrees with.

"Business has been dwindling, there;s no secret, so I don't know, if they can find something better to attract more folks, I think that would be a good idea," he said.

But others like Mary Enger, are devastated by the news.

"Seeing this place close is like seeing a part of my childhood go away too because when I was little we used to shop in Kmart, so it's just sad," she said.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin as early as Jan. 12 at the affected sites. Eligible workers will be offered severance pay and the opportunity to apply for positions at other Kmart and Sears locations.