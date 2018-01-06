Drivers Return to Roads Following Blizzard

SALISBURY, Md. - As roads around Delmarva continue to be cleared of snow, drivers are getting back in their cars.

With a warm coffee in hand, Alexis Short visited the Bagel Bakery Cafe in Salisbury this morning after being snowed in since Thursday.

"A lot of sleeping in late, trying to, and watching TV. Not much going on," she said.

Inside the cafe, owner Dilip Jeswani was happy to see business return after a very quiet day open yesterday.

He watched from the front window as cars slid and struggled on Route 13.

"Oh! It's very bad. [The] parking lot. Very very bad. We are helping the people. Yesterday, one guy stuck there. I go help him and take out the car," said Jeswani.

Drivers said that while driving the major roads was smoother this morning, back roads remain a big problem.

"Back roads are terrible. I was sliding everywhere," said Short.

But when it comes to finally digging out after days of being snowed in, Alexis said her bump ride was more than worth the fresh air.

"Oh yeah, cabin fever was kicking in," said Short.