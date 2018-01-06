Fire destroys Mardela Springs home

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md-Krystal Shagali spent Saturday morning picking up pieces of what’s left behind from a fire that destroyed part of her house.

Her 16-year old son Kenneth Marvin came to help, the family is heartbroken of what happened to their home.



"A lot of good memories here, I grew up here, a lot of pictures lost, a lot of stuff in the attic we had. all my grandmothers' stuff that we had of here is gone."

The family says the fire happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, forcing them to face this frigid weather, with very little clothes on.



"I wasn't bundled up, I only had my nightgown on,” says Shagali.



The cause of the fire has not yet been released by the Mardela Springs Fire Department, but the family recalls their initial reaction to when their house caught on fire.



"It was scary it's really scary when you have to deal with making sure your family is out, adults, and cats are out,” says Shagali.

Despite the fire, no one was hurt. Now, nine adults and two children are without a home.

A house destroyed, but the owners still grateful.



“I am thankful, always thankful to the lord, it could always be worst--at least we have a structure here that can be built upon still,” says Shagali.