Snow Causes Slow Business for some Businesses

SALISBURY, Md- With road conditions still icy in some areas, business owners say business has slowed down tremendously, and so have their sells.



"I say we did maybe, 20 percent business the day after the snow, at the very most, with the food places all being closed,” says the owner of Hopper’s Taphouse, Glenn Ains.



Ains says the wintry weather has made business slow, even causing his employees to call out.



"There were other cars stuck on the roads-blocking paths so we just said that's fine, stay safe, stay warm,” explains Ains.



Many business owners agree with Ains, saying not too many customers have stepped out since the snow.



Jonathan Deshields is a manager at Candied Yams, a restaurant in Salisbury.



Deshields says typically these seats are filled with customers, but because of the snow that hasn't been the case.



"The snow has made business very slow, I feel like a lot of people don't find the need to come out, they don't want to risk the dangers in the snow."



Days later, snow plow drivers are still out clearing the roads.



Wicomico County Public Roads says plow trucks will continue clearing streets until things are under control.