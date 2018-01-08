Coast Guard Brings Relief, Supplies to Tangier Island

TANGIER ISLAND, Va. - The Virginia National Guard brought supplies to stranded residents of Tangier Island over the weekend.

Crews aboard two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters picked up and delivered food, mail, and medicine Saturday to icebound Tangier. The Coast Guard said, six soldiers assigned to Sandston-based 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment participated in the mission, flying first to Crisfield, Maryland, to pick up supplies, then on to the 1.2-square-mile island of Tangier, located in the Chesapeake Bay. Following their first delivery to the island, air crews stopped for fuel at the Accomack County Airport in Virginia and headed back out for round two, again picking up supplies in Crisfield and delivering them to Tangier Island.

A Coast Guard cutter ferried in the mail and some food Friday, but the trucks from the island's lone grocery store were unable to make it to the dock because of poor road conditions, according to Tangier's mayor, James "Ooker" Eskridge.

The National Guard last delivered emergency supplies to Tangier in February 2015.

Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti