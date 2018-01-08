Laurel Man Arrested After Police Chase Through Sussex County

LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Laurel man after he led troopers on a pursuit through Sussex County.

Troopers said that on Sunday, Jan. 7, the Sussex Emergency Operations Center dispatched a “be on the lookout” for 28-year-old David S. Burns, who was seen operating a silver Mercedes-Benz with a stolen license plate. As officers looked into the investigation, the Burns was wanted by the Seaford Police Department for the stolen tag and the pursuit, which occurred on Jan. 2. Further investigation revealed there was a warrant for Burns out of Troop 5, in Bridgeville, Del., for burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

On Jan. 7, a trooper saw Burns driving on Seaford Road near the intersection of Discount Land Road in Laurel.

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop as Burns pulled into the Food Lion grocery store on Sussex County Highway. Then, Burns drove away as the officer was walking up to his vehicle and exited the parking lot, according to police.

Another patrol vehicle attempted to block Burns from leaving the parking lot, but police said Burns drove past him and took off on Route 13 southbound.

According to police, Burns drove in an aggressive manner on Sussex Highway by passing other vehicles on the shoulder. Troopers say he drove through a red light and turned onto Trussum Pond Road, but made a U-turn and headed back to Sussex Highway. At that point, police stopped the pursuit.

Police said Burns continued to drive onto the highway where he collided with a Ford F-150 driven by a 55-year-old Virginia man. After leaving that crash, Burns also struck a 2016 Ford 4H operated by a 66-year-old woman from Millsboro in the southbound lanes of Sussex Highway, police said.

After both collisions, Burns came to a stop on the shoulder of the highway, exited his vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Trussum Pond Road, police said.

A trooper and his K9 partner conducted a search and found him hiding in small ditch behind a broken toilet. The trooper located and took Burns into custody without further incident.

The 58-year-old driver was not injured in the first collision. The 66-year-old driver taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford for further evaluation and treatment for minor injuries.

Burns was charged with the following:

Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Reckless endangering.

Receiving stolen property.

Resisting arrest.

Vehicular assault.

Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury.

Disregarding a police officer signal.

Aggressive driving.

Reckless driving.

Driving without a valid license.

Burns was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $26,360 cash bond and was issued an additional $5,750 secured bond for the burglary, theft and criminal mischief.