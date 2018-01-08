Maryland Casinos Report Strong Revenues in December

OXON HILL, Md. (AP)- Maryland's six casinos had one of their best months ever in December, generating a little over $141 million.



That's the second-best month since casino gambling began in Maryland in September 2010. Revenue in December was up 5.7 percent from the same month a year ago.



MGM National Harbor opened in December 2016, so it's the first month for year-over-year comparisons to include all six Maryland casinos.



MGM National Harbor accounted for 40 percent of all gambling revenues at Maryland casinos, with about $57 million. That's 35 percent higher than its opening month a year earlier.



Maryland's share of gross casino revenue - approximately 40 percent - is earmarked for the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, the state's horse racing industry and the state's general fund.