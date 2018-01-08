Lewes House Fire Causes Estimated $300,000 In Damage

LEWES, Del.- The Delaware Office of the State Fires Marshal is investigating a fire near Lewes that destroyed a home.

According to officials, the fire broke out shortly before 10 a.m. in the 22000 block of Preserve Drive in the Villages of Red Mill Pond. Flames had engulfed the home by the time firefighters arrived.

Two people from the house were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. A 73-year-old man who lived in the home was admitted to the Crozer Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania in stable condition, officials said.

Investigators are searching for the origin and cause of the fire. Damage was estimated at $300,000.