Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Frankford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Frankford

Posted: Jan 08, 2018 5:03 PM Updated:

FRANKFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash in Sussex County that occurred Monday morning. 

It happened at the intersection of northbound Route 113 and Daisey Street shortly after 11 a.m.

According to police, an 87-year-old man from Ocean View was driving a Cheverolet Trailblazer westbound on Daisey Street near the intersection when he failed to stop at a stop sign. The Trailblazer went into the intersection directly into the path of a Ford F-350 truck pulling a trailer, which was driven by a 44-year-old Easton man. The front center of the F-350 struck the left side of the Trailblazer in the intersection.

The impact sheared the driver side door from the Trailblazer, which a third car, a GMC Sierra driven by a 55-year-old Willards man, struck as it went northbound.

After impact, the Trailblazer was forced northbound, rotating until it left the roadway and came to rest in a snowbank. The F-350 and the trailer it was pulling were forced into the center median, where the trailer became disconnected and came to rest a short distance from the truck. The GMC Sierra was able to come to a controlled stop just north of the scene, police said.

The driver of the Trailblazer was removed from the scene by paramedics and transported to Atlantic General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin, according to police.

Additionally, a front passenger in the Trailblazer, an 80-year-old Millville woman, was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where she was admitted with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

According to police, all operators and passengers involved in the crash were properly restrained, and impairment does not appear to be a factor. 

The intersection at northbound DuPont Boulevard and Daisey Street was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. 

 

 

