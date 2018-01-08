Volunteers Reaching Out to Homebound Seniors After Snowstorm

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Last week's blizzard continues to create hardships for Delmarva's most vulnerable, especially senior citizens, many of whom are not able to leave their homes to shop for necessities.

There are organizations tailored to senior care, but even they had difficulty, or had been unable to physically get to seniors until Monday. One such organization is CHEER in Sussex County, Delaware.

CHEER executives say they always plan ahead for winter.

"We deliver at the beginning of the winter season some shelf-stable meals to help people as an emergency in the event that we are not able to deliver to them these home-bound meals," said Ken Bock, CEO of CHEER. "They can rely on these to tied them over for a couple days,"



But that only lasts so long, so starting Sunday, CHEER doubled up on staff to prepare meals for delivery. And volunteers were more than up for the challenge, even though not all of them were needed by today.



"The volunteers said, 'No, these are my people I am coming in to make sure they get food. We're going to check on them and make sure they are OK,'" said Bock.



And that check includes more than just food, since volunteers might be the only people the seniors will see.



"It's the checking on the senior, to see if they are okay, if they have adequate heat, if they have any medical problems that they can get help for them for," said Florence Mason, CHEER nutrition specialist.



"We don't want any seniors sitting at home, alone, in the cold, hungry," added Bock.



Organizations like CHEER are always seeking volunteers, especially this time of year, when weather can make things very challenging.