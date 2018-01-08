Town Hall Held Amid Mountaire Farms Wastewater Violations

MILLSBORO, Del.- On Monday night a local law firm held a town hall meeting in Millsboro to provide information and legal next steps for neighbors affected by nitrate water contamination.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control cited Mountaire Farms poultry plant in Millsboro with wastewater violations involving elevated levels of nitrates. On Dec. 1, Mountaire began delivering bottled water to neighboring homes and later offered free deep well drilling to those that request it.

Gary Cuppels lives east of Millsboro and had his private well water tested for nitrates. Both tests revealed problems with his running water. Cuppels says he's been sick since September with gastrointestinal issues, that have since gotten better after drinking only bottled water. He says his doctors believe the water may be the reason for his illness.

"I didn't have any problems up until six months ago, and so I just want it back the way it was, and I don't think that's going to happen," Cuppels said.

Cuppels decided seek help with the local law firm advertising assistance with the case. The firm provided resources they're using on the case, like medical and environmental experts at Monday's meeting.

Mike Falkenstein is upset about the issue because he just purchased a brand new home in Millsboro two months ago. He says every home in the neighborhood failed water testing.

"I was never told that this was a widespread problem, that this may affect me even being able to live in the house, in the long term, you know who's going to live in a house with no running water? I was never made aware of any of this," Falkenstein said.

WBOC reached out to Mountaire Farms on Monday. The company referred WBOC to previous statements regarding the issue.