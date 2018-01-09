Suspect Sought in Attempted Robbery of Salisbury Best Western

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are looking for a suspect wanted for the attempted robbery of the Best Western hotel at 1735 N. Salisbury Boulevard.

The crime reportedly happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, when a male suspect entered the front door of the business and approached the sole employee at the counter. Police said the suspect, who insinuated he had a handgun but didn't display one, demanded money from the clerk.

Investigators said that upon being told that, the employee immediately went into a backroom office, locked the door and called 911.

The suspect then ran out of the hotel and fled in an unknown direction. There were no reported injuries.

Video surveillance photo of Best Western attempted robbery suspect. (Photo: Salisbury Police Department)

The suspect was described as a black male, 5-foot-10 and wearing a gray zip up jacket, black scarf, gray sweatpants and a yellow Invicta bag that he demanded the money be placed into. The suspect left the bag behind when he fled the business.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the surveillance photos is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.