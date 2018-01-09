Fugitive Arrested at Super 8 Motel in Dover

DOVER, Del.- A 24-year-old man is in Dover police custody after being on the run since summer of 2017.

Shannon Johnson was wanted by the Dover Police Department for domestic-related offenses dating back to July of 2017. Officers made contact with Johnson on Monday morning at the Super 8 Hotel on North DuPont Highway.

Police said they found Johnson in possession of over 40 ounces of marijuana, $1,673 in suspected drug proceeds, and packaging material for resale of marijuana.

Johnson was arrested on site. He was later released on unsecured bond on offenses of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana (Tier 1), possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child (1-month old baby present in the room).