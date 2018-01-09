Cambridge Man Arrested After Firing at Officers

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Maryland State Police on Monday arrested a Cambridge man they say shot at Cambridge police officers back in December.

Two officers of the Cambridge Police Department were conducting a crime reduction patrol along Race Street and Goldsborough Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 18 when a man began walking toward them. The officers report the man began reaching into his waistband, withdrew a large caliber handgun and fired once at the officers. One of the officers got out of the police car and shot back at the suspect, who ran away. The officer proceeded to run after the suspect, but could not catch him.

With the help of the Maryland State Police, investigators were able to identify the suspect as William Manokey, 46, of Cambridge.

Manokey is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, concealment of a dangerous weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, possession of a handgun and the use of a firearm in a felony violent crime.

He is being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.