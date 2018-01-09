Houston Man Arrested for Fifth DUI During Delmarva Snow Storm

HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Harrington Police Department say they've arrested a Houston man for his fifth DUI charge on Thursday.

According to police, officers stopped Brian H. Frazier, 39 of Houston, for a traffic violation while he was driving on South Dupont Hwy around 9:12 p.m. Thursday. Police said as soon as they made contact with Frazier, they could spell marijuana and alcohol, and subsequently searched the car to find 3.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Because of the snowy conditions during Thursday's storm, police said they brought Frazier back to the Harrington Police Department so they could conduct field sobriety tests.

Harrington Police said after administering the tests, they determined Frazier had four previous DUI convictions dating back to 2004. He was charged with his fifth DUI, possession of personal marijuana and careless driving, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $2,502 secured bond, police said.