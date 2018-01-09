Salisbury Man Receives Maximum Sentence in 2016 Murder

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man was sentenced to serve 100 years in prison on murder and related charges Tuesday, according to the Wicomico County Office of the State's Attorney.

It was the maximum sentence for the offense.

On Sept. 29, Daquan Dickerson, 21, was found guilty of second degree murder in the 2016 killing of a 21-year-old man.

Dickerson, along with two other men, Joshua Perry and Gerald Savage, Jr., drove to Waterside Apartments and shot and killed the victim, identified as Keonte Gaskins, in the stairwell, WBOC previously reported.

The shooting was captured on video surveillance and showered Dickerson and Perry walk behind the apartment complex and begin to shoot as soon as they saw Gaskins in the stairwell. Dickerson shot multiple rounds into the stairwell area, with at least five of them striking Gaskins. Many others entered nearby apartments, the Office of the State's Attorney said.