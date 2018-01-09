Crisfield Reacts to Possible New Chesapeake Bridge Crossing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Crisfield Reacts to Possible New Chesapeake Bridge Crossing

Posted: Jan 09, 2018 5:38 PM Updated:

CRISFIELD, Md.- The state of Maryland is spending $5 million on a study to find out where to put a third Chesapeake Bay Bridge span across the bay.

Nearly 30 miles across the bay from Crisfield lies Maryland's Western Shore. One option has that third span connecting the Western Shore to Crisfield.

It's something that younger people, like Markie Harrison, says may make her want to stay in town.

"There's not a lot for the younger generations, not a lot of opportunity coming out. But if there was something here to bring people in that could make the city thrive more. It was once an amazing city," Harrison said.

In addition to finding a place to put the bridge, the four-year study the state is conducting will also help find out who will pay for it all. The study is in its initial step, in a multiple step process, to get federal funding. And it would likely take many years before construction even started.

But Crisfield is a quiet town, with roughly 2,000 people living there, and the influx of cars is what worries some people.

" I don't like it through Crisfield. I think it would be too, too much traffic for this small town. Some of the older people are just too used to the small town feel," Joan Elseroad said.

The reason for the push for a new bridge is because the Maryland Department of Transportation says by 2040, drivers could experience up to 14 mile delays on the current bay bridge spans in Stevensville.

 

 

