Ex-Death Row Inmate Arrested on Prostitution-Related Charges

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A former death row inmate from Delaware who was later exonerated has been arrested in Hawaii on prostitution-related charges.

WBOC media partner Delaware State News reports that Isaiah Otis Wilmont McCoy, 28, was arrested by Honolulu police on Jan. 3. He has been charged with two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of criminal contempt. Authorities alleged that he forced a woman into prostitution between Dec. 22-26. Another suspect — 35-year-old Tawana Roberts — was also charged in the case.



A spokesman for federal prosecutors said McCoy was indicted in a separate federal case on Jan. 4 and charged with sex trafficking by force. McCoy has been ordered held in custody pending a detention hearing.



McCoy was convicted of shooting and killing James Munford of Salisbury, Maryland in a Rodney VIllage parking lot in May 2010 and was initially sentenced to death in October 2012. He spent nearly seven years in prison before being found not guilty during a second trial.



The name of his attorney could not immediately be determined.