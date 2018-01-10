Suspects Sought in Salisbury Armed Robbery

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police are searching for two people wanted for holding up a convenience store in Salisbury late Monday night.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the Chicken Man located at the intersection of Snow Hill Road and Lincoln Avenue.

A witness told investigators that two unknown male suspects wearing dark clothing entered the business through the front door. According to police, the first suspect was armed with a shotgun while the second suspect approached the counter, knocked merchandise to the floor and grabbed the cash register.

Video surveillance photo of one of the armed robbery suspects. (Photo: Maryland State Police)

Both suspects then ran out of the business and headed toward the Lincoln Avenue area. Troopers searched the area for the suspects, but were unable to locate them.

The clerk was the only person in the business at the time of the robbery. There were no injuries reported.

According to police, the suspect armed with a shotgun was described as a light-skinned black male with a beard or goatee who was wearing black clothing, black gloves and brown or tan boots. The second suspect was described as a light-skinned black male who wore, dark pants, a black coat, gray face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue latex gloves and gray shoes/boots.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.