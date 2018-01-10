Maryland Flags to be Lowered to Honor Late Congresswoman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland flags will be lowered to honor the state's first elected Republican congresswoman, who died this week.



Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday night said former Rep. Marjorie Holt served alongside his father in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Holt died Sunday at her home in Severna Park, Md. She was 97.



Hogan, a Republican, said Holt helped to chip away at the glass ceiling, paving the way for the next generation of women leaders from Maryland. She represented Maryland's 4th Congressional District - which included Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties - for 14 years, from 1973 to 1987.

Holt was born on Sept. 17, 1920, in Birmingham, Alabama. She attended Jacksonville Junior College and graduated in 1945. Following that, she earned her law degree from the University of Florida in 1949.

During her tenure in Congress, Holt's focused on reducing government spending. She also opposed forced busing to desegregate public schools, which she described as “the new racism.”

Following her retirement from Congress in 1986, Holt returned to practicing law in Baltimore.



The governor's office said flags will be lowered on the day of Holt's interment.