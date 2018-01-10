Investigation Underway in Caroline County Garage Fire

FEDERALSBURG, Md.- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a detached garage fire in Caroline County.

It happened on Noble Road in Federalsburg around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to fire officials, it took about 30 firefighters from the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Department to put out the blaze, which caused an estimated $60,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, officials said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.