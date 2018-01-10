Milford Drug Bust Leads to Three Arrests & $100K of Heroin

MILFORD, Del. - After a month-long investigation, the Milford Police Department’s Special Operations Group has recovered $100,000 worth of heroin and arrested three suspects.

The Milford Police Drug Unit searched an apartment on Northwest Front St. after looking into an illegal drug operation. The search warrant resulted in heroin (estimated at $100,000 in street value), drug paraphernalia and money found in the apartment.

The investigation was assisted by the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit.

Police have arrested three suspects:

1. Marvin D. Spady, 46, of Milford. Spady was charged with:

Possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

2. Jennifer Sparacio, 29, of Milford. Sparacio was charged with:

Possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Possessession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity.

Breach of release.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

3. Orlando C. Pettyjohn, 55, all of Milford. Pettyjohn was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Spady and Sparacio were taken to the Delaware Department of Correction at the Sussex Correctional Institution.

Pettyjohn was issued a criminal summons and released and is scheduled to appear at the Justice of the Peace Court #6 for an arraignment on January 30.