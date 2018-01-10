Mardela Springs Man Arrested for Hebron Food Rite Robbery

HEBRON, Md.- Detectives with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery at the Food Rite store on South Main Street in Hebron.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crime happened on New Year's Day when the Food Rite had just opened for the day.

Detectives said 35-year-old John Edward Lowe of Mardela Springs, Md., entered the business and demanded money from the store clerk. Investigators said Lowe pushed and threatened the employee before stealing several items and fleeing the business. The employee was not injured during the robbery, the Sheriff's Office said.

Lowe, who was identified as the lone suspect in the robbery, was located Tuesday, Jan. 9 in the 8400 block of Hurley's Neck Road in Mardela Springs and taken into custody on the charges of armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft and false imprisonment, as well as firearm-related offenses.

He was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.