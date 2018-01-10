New Program Gives Delmar Students Community Service for Shoveling Snow

DELMAR, Md./Del.- The town of Delmar has launched a pilot program aimed at helping senior citizens and others who have difficulty shoveling snow.

Students in the town can now earn community service hours for school clubs or other organizations by shoveling snow in town. Delmar, Maryland Mayor Karen Wells says she was inspired to start the program as a way to avoid fining people who hadn't shoveled private walkways, as town code mandates.

"We decided that maybe the fines weren't the way to go. Everybody has a story," she tells WBOC. "So I decided to think outside the box."

The program's current set up is students must call Town Hall ahead of their shoveling, tell the town where they are going to be, and then call when they're finished. After that, the town will verify the hours and then forward them to the student's club or organization that mandates community service. Lori Smith with the Delmar School District says the pilot program fits in nicely with many of their activities.

"We encourage our students to get out there and on their own time," she says. "[For example] as members of National Junior Honor Society they are required to give out five hours of community service throughout the year, so this is an opportunity for them to do that."

Smith says in future snow storms, they may remind students of the new program before the flakes even begin to fall.

The Town of Delmar says the first priority for the pilot program is shoveling walkways that lead to and from the local schools.

For more on the program, contact the Town of Delmar.