Main Street Princess Anne Deals with Winter Weather

Main Street Princess Anne Deals with Winter Weather

Posted: Jan 10, 2018 5:48 PM Updated:

Princess Anne, Md.- The open signs are switched back on, after a bit of a hibernation on Main Street.

"I've had customers yesterday and I've already had a customer this morning," owner of Hidden Treasures Antiques, Mary Misencik, said. She had to shut down her store for two days.

"There was no sense opening up when the temperatures are so cold, no one wants to be out in the cold weather," Misencik said.

Not even construction workers were out on the various sites around Main Street. Crews weren't called in for two days.

"It was very hard for us to get back to work, we literally were doing snow removal for half the day on monday," Jerry Elston said.

But now the snow is melting and Main street Princess Anne manager Carrie Samis says things are still looking up.

"We do have some empty store fronts in downtown princess anne and we're making a conservative effort, the main street board is working with the other interested stakeholders, to try to figure out ways to boost economic development in this area," Samis said.

Although, some folks who live in town, like Virginia Hardy and her grandsons, say Main Street is still quiet.

"I think it's because there's nothing to draw people attention to come in town. A lot of people go around town," Hardy said.

Main Street officials say Somerset County tourism sales tax revenue is up 7% from last year.

 

 

