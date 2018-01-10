Sussex County Shooting Wounds Lincoln Man

LINCOLN, Del - A shooting that happened earlier in the Lincoln area has prompted investigation from Delaware police.

According to Delaware State Police, the shooting was reported around 12:55 a.m. dispatched to an area hospital in reference to the shooting. The shooting was reported to the State Police by the Hospital Emergency Section Staff.

The shooting alleged to have occurred at around midnight when the victim was outside of his home in the 22000 block of Pine Haven Road and stained a gunshot wound to his lower extremity, according to the Delaware police. The victim, a 42-year-old Lincoln man was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle where detectives made contact with him. The victim was treated and admitted to the hospital with a non-life threatening single gunshot wound.

Police say suspect information could be provided at this time.