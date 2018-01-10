DSP Investigating Shooting in Milton

MILTON, Del. -- Delaware State Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

According to DSP, a 23-year-old Milton man was walking in the area of Fisher Road and Hudson Road between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. when he was hit by a single gun shot wound to his lower body. The victim was transported to a local area hospital by a personal car, where DSP said troopers were then notified of the incident.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male approximately 6’00” tall and 180 lbs., with a full beard and was wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans. He was driving a black 4-door car, police said.

DSP said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They ask anyone with more information to contact Detective T. Williams-Snipes at 302-752-3897, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.