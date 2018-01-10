Berlin Implements New Security Measures at Large Downtown Events

BERLIN, Md. - Berlin is implementing new security measures at large downtown events, in an effort to contain crowds and redirect traffic away from main street.

Barry Neeb attends many downtown event with his family.

He said the big crowds mean big concerns.

"There's a lot of people here for these events. It's a popular venue. And whenever you have large crowds in an open area, it is a vulnerability," said Neeb.

Director of Economic and Community Development Ivy Wells said 3,000 people usually attend the town's downtown New Year's Eve celebration.

As part of the new security measures, large trucks will block of sections of main street to re-direct traffic away from the area.

EMS personnel will also be on scene of large downtown events in case of an emergency.

Features Wells said will help solve some issues she's noticed at past events.

"We only have these small barricades to keep the roads closed and with all the people, I realized it seemed pretty dangerous," Wells said.