Maryland Lawmakers Reconvene For 2018 Session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland state lawmakers left and right were applauding on Wednesday, reconvening for another 90 days back in session.

But between the applause, lawmakers like Republican Senator, Addie Eckardt, were already busy cracking down on new legislation.

Echardt says she plans on pushing for bills affecting low-income housing on the Eastern Shore.

"How to get a housing inventory to be able to interrupt the spread of blight in some of our low income neighborhoods," Eckardt said.

And across the room, Democratic Senator, Jim Mathias, says he plans to sponsor a bill to help cancer patients.

"Our young folks that are diagnosed with cancer realize that when they're going forward with treatments, the chemotherapy or radiation, may damage their reproductive systems and we're working hard to make sure they're covered by Maryland insurance companies," Mathias said.

And outside the State House, WBOC caught up with some Eastern Shore delegates.

Republican Johnny Mautz says he hopes to see a law requiring schools to recognize the September 11th attacks.

"Everyone was affected by 9/11 and was very passionate and I want to put it out there and hope it will be embraced by everyone," Mautz said.

And for Republican delegate, Mary Beth Carrozza – she'll push a bill that provides funding for improvements at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury.

"Shore Birds is such a big part of our community. It's enjoyed by so many families but it's a econmic development and job creator for our community too," Carrozza said.

Bills that lawmakers say they'll fight for this upcoming session and bipartisanship for a united Eastern Shore.

"Working together to get the job done for the people of Maryland in the best interest of all its citizens," Eckardt said.