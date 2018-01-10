Machete Attack Trial Continues to Day Three

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A 12-person jury has sat for two days listening to witness' accounts of what happened on the morning of May 2, 2016.

On Wednesday the victim, Stephen Byrd, gave his side of the story while answering questions from the state and the defendant, Gregory Sterling, who is representing himself. The jury has heard from around a dozen first responding witnesses, law enforcement officers and medical responders over the last two days.

Byrd said he hired Sterling to perform various tasks at his business in Fruitland. Sterling was paid by Byrd for things like mowing the grass and cleaning tools. It was outside the business that Byrd said Sterling attacked him with a machete and stabbed him multiple times, mainly to his left side. Byrd then said Sterling told him he was going to "rob and kill him."

Sterling's questioning toward Byrd turned into more of an argument that the judge attempted to stop several times. Byrd was on the stand for over two hours on Wednesday answering questions before the judge called a recess. After the recess the judge announced she would advise Byrd not return to the stand until Thursday morning because of the high tension and emotional behavior from Sterling.

The trial is scheduled to reconvene on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the Wicomico County Courthouse.