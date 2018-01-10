Suspect Wanted in Multiple Burglaries in Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del. -- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in finding a suspect connected to multiple burglaries in the Swann Keys development that span the past few months.

According to DSP's Criminal Investigation Unit, an investigation linked William Wagner, 25 of Selbyville, to multiple burglaries in the Swann Keys development dating back to November 6, 2017, through January 6. Police said they've obtained warrants for his arrest but have not been able to locate him.

Police said Wagner is believed to be in the Swann Keys area, but he does have ties to Frankford. DSP asks anyone with more information about his whereabouts to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-752-3864, or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.