Eminem, Kendrick, Arctic Monkeys & The Killers Headlining 2018 Firefly Music Festival

DOVER, Del.- Organizers of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival announced that Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers will headline this year's event.

The lineup released Thursday also includes Odesza, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, Sza, AltJ, Portugal The Man, Foster The People, MGMT, a DJ set from the Beastie Boys' Mike D, and dozens of other artists.

The seventh annual event will again be held June 14-17 at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway.

Passes go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. through FireflyFestival.com. Special one-day pricing will be available Friday only until 11:59 p.m. with General Admission passes starting at $269.

Lodging packages will also be available for purchase through a new user experience and filtering system on FireflyFestival.com that allows fans to easily navigate and quickly find the option that works best for them.

You can view the full lineup below.