Salisbury Main Street Project Hits Roadblock

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury's Main Street construction project has been delayed once again.

Mayor Jake Day tells WBOC that the city parted ways with the project's contractor, New Castle County, Delaware-based Carrado Construction.

Day did not provide details about what led to the termination, but said the matter is being dealt with by the city attorney.

Carrado Construction's Vice President Jerry Denney also confirmed the end of his company's work with the city.

"The city has requested that we stop work, so we stopped work," Denney said.

Denney said the project, which includes infrastructure upgrades and the beautification of Main Street, is 50 percent complete.

This is not the first time the project has been delayed. It came to a temporary halt in December 2016, after contaminated soil was discovered in the construction zone.

The city is hoping to finish the project by Aug. 15 before the National Folk Festival comes to downtown in early September.

Work is expected to resume in about 45 days, according to Day.

"A new contractor will continue the work," he said. "And all the subcontractors are still in place. The only thing that's keeping us from working right now is the cold weather. Actually, soon as we get some melt, we can start to do some things. Then, it's street lights, paving and sidewalks, which can't begin until we get warmer weather."