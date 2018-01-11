Carney Blasts Drilling Proposal, Wants Meeting With Zinke

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware's Democratic governor is asking to meet with U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke as opposition to the Trump administration's plan to expand offshore drilling mounts.



In a letter Thursday to Zinke, Carney said opening areas on the outer continental shelf to oil and gas drilling threatens the environments and economies of Delaware and other coastal states.

“The health of Delaware’s economy and environment are directly tied to the health of the state’s coastal areas," Carney said. "I cannot accept the tremendous risks associated with opening vast areas in the Atlantic to drilling."



Some Democrats from other coastal states are accusing President Donald Trump of punishing states with Democratic leaders. Democrats also say Trump and Zinke are being hypocritical by agreeing to a request by Florida's Republican governor to withdraw from the drilling plan, but not making the same accommodation to states with Democratic governors.



Carney says he wants a meeting with Zinke to discuss the drilling proposal in more detail.