Md. Energy Administration Awards Offshore Wind Grants

BALTIMORE- The Maryland Energy Administration on Thursday announced awards for both the 2018 Offshore Wind Business and the Offshore Wind Workforce Development grants. Three of the awardees are located on the Lower Eastern Shore, including Salisbury and Ocean City.

According to the MEA, the aim of these grants is to prepare the state's businesses and workforce to participate in the two offshore wind projects, recently approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission.

“Maryland will be home to the first commercial scale offshore wind farm in America,” said MEA Director Mary Beth Tung. “Maryland is the perfect location to serve as the supply chain hub for offshore wind industry and these grants will ensure we have the skilled workforce to take advantage of the new accompanying jobs.”

Offshore wind will bring new revenue streams and additional job and training opportunities to the state, the MEA said. The administration said Maryland is committed to lowering the cost of offshore wind by leveraging the state’s unique assets to establish a supply chain hub.

Offshore Wind Workforce Development Grant awardees include:

Offshore Wind Business Development Grant awardees include:

Strum Contracting Company of Baltimore, - $225,000

Martin Holdings Inc. of Ocean City ­- $375,000

Devreco LLC., Salisbury - $100,000

MEA created these programs with statutory authority provided by the Maryland Offshore Wind Energy Act of 2013. This statute created the Offshore Wind Business Development Fund where grant funding for these programs is sourced.