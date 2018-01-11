Salisbury Man Guilty of First-Degree Rape

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico State's Attorney's Office says a 20-year-old Salisbury man has been found guilty in a 2016 rape case.

Investigators say back in May of 2016, Tevin Lamar Dennis attacked a 13-year-old girl in a parking lot near the area of the 200 block of Newton Street in Salisbury. Reports say Dennis ripped the girl's backpack off of her and pushed her to the ground before proceeding to rape her.

The State's Attorney's Office says Dennis was found guilty in court on Wednesday. Sentencing was postponed to allow for a pre-sentence investigation. Upon conviction, Dennis would have to register as a Tier III sex offender in Wicomico County.