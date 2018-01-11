Fruitland Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in Machete Attack

SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County Circuit Court jury on Thursday afternoon convicted a Fruitland man of attempted murder and related charges in connection with a 2016 attack involving a machete.

In addition to attempted first- and second-degree murder, Gregory Davis Sterling, 60, was found guilty of first- and second-degree assault and dangerous weapon: wear and carry with intent to injure. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Sterling's conviction on Thursday came after two days of witness and victim testimony about what happened the morning of May 2, 2016.

On Wednesday the victim, Stephen Byrd, gave his side of the story while answering questions from the state and Sterling, who represented himself. The jury had already heard from around a dozen first responding witnesses, law enforcement officers and medical responders.

Byrd said he hired Sterling to perform various tasks at his business in Fruitland. Sterling was paid by Byrd for such tasks as mowing the grass and cleaning tools. It was outside the business that Byrd said Sterling attacked him with a machete and stabbed him multiple times, mainly to his left side. Byrd then said Sterling told him he was going to "rob and kill him."

Byrd suffered from extensive injuries to his left arm, which was partially severed, and had a large cut to the left side of his chest, according to investigators. He also suffered extensive internal injuries and had to undergo surgery.