Pocomoke City Rids Downtown of Trees

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Now that the weather has warmed up, some city workers in Pocomoke can finally get back to their work schedule.

Pocomoke City's Public Works Department employees spent their week chopping down more than 70 trees downtown.

Now almost all of the downtown trees are gone, a new look business owners say they're thankful for.

For years, local business owners like Amber Thompson say the overgrown trees hid their stores, making it difficult to attract customers.

"The trees blocked a lot of our buildings so driving downtown you couldn't see the storefronts, as well, you couldn't see the signage as well on a lot of the businesses downtown," says Thompson.

The city also says the 25-year-old trees were a safety hazard; there were concerns about their limbs falling off and hitting something.

Pocomoke City Manager Robert Cowger says the city hopes by cutting down the trees, Pocomoke will look more appealing.

"It will draw people back to downtown that want to put a business up, and want to visit downtown ... this is our revitalization," Cowger said.

Many business owners say they're looking forward to the downtown area being more visible.