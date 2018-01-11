Cape May-Lewes Ferry Resumes Operations

LEWES, Del.- After a week of cancellations, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry resumed most of its operations on Thursday morning.

"These past few days, Mother Nature has provided some relief with higher temperatures and much calmer winds," said Jennifer Shivers, Assistant Director of Business Operation for the Ferry. "The tugboat, Northstar Integrity, really helped to break up the ice."

The ferry ran an almost normal schedule on Thursday, save for the morning round trip due to potential ice accumulation. Many passengers told WBOC they were happy to see the ferry back in service.

"We didn't get sidelined," said Gerri Vesey. "We didn't have to drive all the way around and take the less scenic route."

Others said the ferry's operations eliminated hours from an already long journey.

"For us, it's a difference of 100 miles we save by using the ferry," said New Jersey resident Anthony Matteo.

The ferry had been shut down since Thursday Jan 4th due to the blizzard. Aside from one round trip on Wednesday Jan 10th, ice kept the boats from departing. The ferry's closures proved to be costly as well. Ferry officials said based on last year's data, they believe they lost about $50,000 in fare revenue and food and retail sales.

Ferry officials called the 2018 shutdown significant, but not nearly as long as some in years past. For example, in 1977, the ferry was closed from Jan. 11-Feb. 25 due to extreme ice and bitter cold.

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry should run a normal, full schedule on Friday, but due to unpredictable weather, passengers are urged to double check before they head to the terminal.

The ferry's status can be found by calling 800-64-FERRY (800-643-3779), on the ferry's website or social media pages.



