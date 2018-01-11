Pair Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- Two people were arrested for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct at an office building in Milford.

According to the Milford Police Department, it happened around 3: 15 p.m. Monday outside the RE/MAX office on North Washington Street.

Employees told police that a man and a woman entered the business and went to the bathroom. Soon after, they heard a noise and water started to pour out from inside, police said.

Police were called to the office. Officers learned that a water pipe had been damaged, causing the water to leak out of the bathroom.

Lauren Merchant, 36, of Milford, and Darrell Ayer, 26, of Milton, who police said were allegedly intoxicated, were taken into custody.

Both were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution due to their intoxication, police said. Once Merchant and Ayer were sober, they would be arraigned.