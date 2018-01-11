Police Investigate Frederica Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Frederica Home Invasion

Posted: Jan 11, 2018 5:55 PM Updated:

FREDERICA, Del.– Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred Wednesday evening in Frederica. 

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 80 block of Barefoot Lane.

According to police, an unknown suspect had approached the home and knocked on the door. When the 31-year-old man inside opened that door, he was struck in the head by an unknown blunt force object. 

As the man fell to the floor, a scuffle ensued. The man was reportedly held down by the suspect, who then began communicating with a second suspect who entered the home, police said.

The second suspect went to the bedroom, where he removed three firearms, several boxes of ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash. Both suspects then left the home on foot, police said. 

The first suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s, stocky, with reddish hair and a goatee, wearing a sweatshirt, and light colored sweatpants. A description of the second suspect could not be provided.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he was treated and released with injuries that were not life-threatening. 

Anyone with information about the home invasion, is asked to contact Detective B. Beck, Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-698-8527. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.

