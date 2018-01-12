Update: Reward Offered for Identifying Suspects in Salisbury Store Robbery

Video surveillance photo of one of the robbery suspects. (Photo: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)

Video surveillance photo of the one of the robbery suspects. (Photo: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)

SALISBURY, Md.- Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore are offering a $1,000 reward for identifying two suspects who held up the Vintage Beer and Wine Store at 610 Snow Hill Road in Salisbury.

Investigators for the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said the crime happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when two black males armed with a long gun entered the store and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing.

Deputies and allied agencies searched the area on foot and utilizing a K-9 from the Salisbury Police Department.

Video surveillance photo of the robbery suspects. (Photo: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects were additionally described as between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-tall with a slim to medium build. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective J. Hall at 410-548-4891 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.