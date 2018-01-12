Walmart Boosts Starting Pay, Closing Dozens of Sam's Clubs

(AP)- Walmart confirmed Thursday that it is closing 10 percent of its Sam's Club warehouse stores — a move that a union-backed group estimated could cost thousands of jobs — on the same day the company announced that it was boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses.

The world's largest private employer said it was closing 63 of its 660 Sam's Clubs over the next few weeks, with some shut already. Up to 12 are being converted into distribution centers to handle online orders, the company said late Thursday.

It did not disclose how many people would lose their jobs, but said some workers may be placed at other Walmart locations. Making Change at Walmart, a campaign backed by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, estimates that 150 to 160 people work at each Sam's Club store, meaning the closures could affect about 10,000 people.

Lauren Fitz, 22, said she was at her other job as a church secretary when a colleague texted to say that the Sam's Club where they both worked in Loveland, Ohio, had closed. Fitz had been pleased earlier to read the news that Walmart was boosting starting salaries and offering bonuses.

"I thought, 'This is really cool.' And then to find out that my store is closing," said Fitz, who said she had worked as a sales associate in the jewelry department for two months. At home, she got a call from her manager and had a letter in the mail saying the store had closed and she could seek employment at another Sam's Club or Walmart store.

"It was very sudden and very shocking," Fitz said. "I don't think our managers had any inkling yesterday. It was a normal shift."

On Twitter, Sam's Club responded to people's queries by saying, "After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy."

Local news reports said Sam's Clubs stores were closing in Texas, California, New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana and Alaska, among other states.

Earlier in the day, Walmart had cited the sweeping Republican tax overhaul that will save it money in announcing the higher hourly wages, one-time bonuses and expanded parental benefits that will affect more than a million hourly workers in the U.S.

President Donald Trump cheered the announcement with a tweet, saying, "Great news, as a result of our TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT!" White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said she would not comment on the Sam's Club closings but that the wage increases were a sign that the tax measures "are having the impact that we had hoped."

Walmart representatives did not respond to a question about the timing of the dual developments.

"This is nothing but another public relations stunt from Walmart to distract from the reality that they are laying off thousands of workers," said Randy Parraz, a director of Making Change at Walmart.

Rising wages reflect a generally tight labor market. The conversion of stores to e-commerce sites also illustrates how companies are trying to leverage their store locations to better compete against Amazon as shopping moves online.

Walmart announced years ago that it would actively manage its store portfolio as it strives to put a dent in Amazon's dominance online. With Thursday's closing, that strategy is now extending to Sam's Club.

Online retailers typically pay warehouse employees who pack and ship orders more than store jobs pay. Job postings at an Amazon warehouse in Ohio, for example, offer a starting pay of $14.50 an hour.

"This is about the evolution of retail," said Michael Mandel, chief economic strategist at the Progressive Policy Institute. "The rise of e-commerce is leading to higher wages."

Large employers also have been under pressure to boost benefits for workers because unemployment rates are at historic lows, allowing job seekers to be pickier.

But the low unemployment has meant that retailers have had trouble attracting and keeping talented workers, experts said. Walmart employees previously started at $9 an hour, with a rise to $10 after completing a training program. Target had raised its minimum hourly wage to $11 in October, and said it would raise wages to $15 by the end of 2020.

"They raised the minimum wage because they have to," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said about Walmart. "The labor market is tight and getting tighter."

While many department store chains such as Macy's and Sears are struggling, retailers as a whole are still trying to hire. The retail industry is seeking to fill 711,000 open jobs, the highest on records dating back to 2001, according to government data. The longer those jobs go unfilled, the greater pressure on employers to offer higher wages.

Walmart, which reported annual revenue of nearly $486 billion in the most recent fiscal year, said the wage increases will cost it an additional $300 million in the next fiscal year. The bonuses will cost it about $400 million in this fiscal year, which ends on Jan. 31.

It joins dozens of companies including American Airlines and Bank of America that have announced worker bonuses following the passage of the Republican tax plan that slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. "Tax reform gives us the opportunity to be more competitive globally and to accelerate plans for the U.S.," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Thursday.

The company said the wage increase benefits all hourly U.S. workers at its stores, including Sam's Club, as well as hourly employees at its websites, distribution centers and its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. A one-time bonus will be given to those Walmart employees who won't receive a pay raise. The amount, between $200 and $1,000, depends on how long they worked at the company. Walmart said those being laid off at Sam's Club will still receive a bonus.

In all, Walmart employs 2.3 million people around the world, 1.5 million of which are in the U.S.

Walmart also announced that full-time hourly U.S. employees can get 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. Before, full-time hourly workers received 50 percent of their pay for leave. Salaried employees, who already had 10 weeks paid maternity leave, will receive more paid parental leave.

For the first time, Walmart also promised to help with adoptions, offering full-time hourly and salaried workers $5,000 per child that can be used for expenses such as adoption agency fees, translation fees and legal or court costs.

———

List of closing locations as per Business Insider. The list will be updated as locations are announced:

Alaska

8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK

1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK

48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Alabama

3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL

Arizona

2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ

5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ

1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ

15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ

California

3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA

17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA

12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA

12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA

Connecticut

69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT

2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT

Florida

355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL

5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL

Georgia

2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA

Illinois

501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL

21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL

6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL

808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL

900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL

1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL

460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL

Indiana

3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN

10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN

4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN

Louisiana

9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA

Maryland

9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD

Maine

1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MASS

Michigan

340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI

32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI

Minnesota

3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN

2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN

New Hampshire

11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH

New Jersey

81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ

1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ

301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ

New York

2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY

720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY

700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY

1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY

North Carolina

5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC

1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC

Ohio

4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH

9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH

Puerto Rico

1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, Puerto Rico

Carr 830, Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, Puerto Rico

Tennessee

615 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN

1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN

Texas

1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX

13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX

22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX

12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX

Virginia

741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA

4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

Washington

901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA

1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA

13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

Wisconsin