Convicted Bank of Delmarva Robber Sentenced to Prison

SALISBURY, Md.- A 29-year-old Salisbury man will spend 22 years in prison for robbing the Bank of Delmarva in December 2016.

The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said Friday that Kalvin Lee Holley was convicted Jan. 3 of armed robbery and the use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

Circuit Court Judge Sarbanes sentenced Holley to 40 years in the Division of Corrections with an active sentence of 22 years. The remainder of the time was suspended.

Prosecutors said that Holley was one of five masked individuals who on Dec. 9, 2016, entered the Bank of Delmarva on Eastern Shore Drive in Salisbury.

Holley and another individual both brandished handguns. The suspects ordered all five bank employees to the ground at gunpoint and bound three bank tellers with zip ties, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said the suspects took more than $11,000 in cash from the bank, as well as the personal property of the bank employees.

The majority of personal items and all the stolen money were recovered through the investigative efforts of police.