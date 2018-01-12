Police Search for Two Suspects After Armed Robbery in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are looking for two suspects involved with an armed robbery at a home in the Walkers Mill Mobile Home Park.

Troopers say the incident occurred at approximately 9:44 p.m., on Thu., Jan. 11th. Police say the victim, a 30-year-old woman of Bridgeville, pulled into her driveway with three children in the vehicle when another vehicle pulled in behind them blocking the driveway.

Before the victims were able to exit the vehicle, two suspects armed with handguns approached each side of the vehicle, opened the front doors and demanded money, police say.

According to officers, the first suspect at the driver’s door then searched through the woman's pockets while holding a handgun to her. Both suspects fled after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Delaware State Police describe the first suspect as a Hispanic male, in his upper 20’s, tall with an average build and darker complexion. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male, in his mid 20’s, tall with a slightly heavy build.

Police also say the suspects' vehicle was described as a four door, dark colored passenger vehicle.

The victim and her three children were not harmed during the robbery.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to please contact the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850 .