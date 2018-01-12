Mountaire Farms to Host Meeting on Water Contamination

MILLSBORO, Del. -- In light of its wastewater violations back in December, Mountaire Farms will be hosting a public meeting to hear community concerns regarding elevated nitrate levels in homes near the company's Millsboro processing plant.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 17th at 6 p.m. at the Indian River Senior Center. During the meeting, neighbors will be given the opportunity to ask questions to Mountaire representatives and take with experts on the effects of the water contamination on health.

In early December, the poultry processing company agreed to provide bottled water to local residents after elevated nitrate levels were found in its private wells.



The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reported Mountaire Farms began providing bottled water to residents after sampling of wells at homes neighboring the company's Millsboro processing plant and its spray irrigation fields found the high levels of nitrates.

In a press release, Mountaire says, "While Mountaire does not believe that the recent wastewater treatment system upset is a significant source of elevated nitrate levels in the area, we feel that as a corporate neighbor with long-standing and excellent relationships in our community, it is the appropriate time to have this meeting with our

neighbors."