Georgetown Woman Pleads Guilty in the Death of her Son

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- A Georgetown woman pleaded guilty Friday morning in the death of her son in 2015.

According to the Department of Justice, Casey Layton, 30, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to murder by neglect of her infant son, Aiden Hundley, today. The DOJ says Layton and her son's father, Doyle Hundley, called 911 back in May 2015 saying that their son was unresponsive. Examinations found that the baby had multiple injuries in different stages of healing and was severely malnourished, the report said. Aiden lived on life support for five months before passing away in September of 2015.

The DOJ says Layton was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Superior Court judge. Hundley pleaded guilty to murder by neglect in the first degree in 2017, according to the DOJ.