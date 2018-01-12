Lewes Issues Notice to Voluntarily Boil Water After Water Main Break

LEWES, Del.- After a seven hour water main break, the city of Lewes says you may want to boil your water before drinking it.

Lewes Public Works General Manager Darrin Gordon says the warning is state-mandated and pre-cautionary.

"The public water systems are safe," he tells WBOC. "We would never knowingly let anybody take anything that we thought was harmful."

Gordon says the city has maintained a chlorine residual and constantly tested the water to ensure its safety as ongoing construction has taken place. However, the drop in pressure that occurred during the water main break on Savannah Road had the potential of allowing contamination into the system. Due to that, the city's notice suggests people may boil water for one minute before drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food, or washing dishes. Gordon says they'll update residents as soon as the water has been cleared.

"We are taking a sample of the water and sending it to the lab to make sure there is no bacteria," he says. "I personally have full confidence there is nothing wrong with our water."

Thursday's water main break caused recent road repairs to the Savannah / Gills Neck / Front Road intersection to wash away, meaning the intersection will now be closed until Monday. The water main break lasted from shortly after midnight to around seven a.m and had minimal impacts on the nearby Beebe Medical Center, according to a statement from Beebe Healthcare:

All clinical services at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes are operational and have been since 9:20 a.m. this morning. A small number of elective surgical cases were delayed or rescheduled. Dialysis services are now on line, and no emergency dialysis services presented during the short duration of the water outage. Beebe Healthcare has protocols and procedures in place to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff during events such as this.

Gordon says ongoing construction could cause rust in the water too, but that is safe to drink. All residents need to do is just run the tap until it comes out clear.

For more information on the water main break, contact the Lewes Board of Public Works.